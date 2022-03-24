Joe Biden Arrives Belgium For Summit On Russia As NATO Prepares For Ukraine Deployment

The United States President, Joe Biden, arrived the North Altantlic Treaty Organization, headquaters in Brussels Belgium on Thursday for a NATO Emergency Summit – a meeting geared towards deterring Russia in view of its invasion of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, was seen welcoming Biden to the massive Atlantic Alliance’ building; journalists were firing questions at him but he ignored them all with a smile.

Speaking to journalists before Biden’s arrival, Secretary General Stoltenberg said the NATO leaders which involves military alliance from 28 European countries and 2 North American countries including the US, “will address the most serious security crisis in a generation as they meet today at NATO Headquarters”.

While been silent on whether NATO forces will go into Ukraine, he said the summit will look at how to further assist Ukraine and boost security across Europe.

“The NATO leaders will today address the need for a reset of our deterrence and defence in the longer term”

“The first step is the establishment of four new battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia,” he said.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson as well as the leaders of France, Emmanuel Macron, Germany, Turkey will also be attending the event.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Government of Poland, will formally request for the deployment of the NATO peacekeeping forces into its neighbouring country, Ukraine.