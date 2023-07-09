Joe Irukwu Was A Patriotic Nigerian- Ohanaeze Mourns Ex-President General

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worlwide, Sunday, expressed shock over the death of Professor Joe Ogbonna Irukwu.

Prof Irukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is a former president general of Ohanaeze from 2003 to 2007.

Ohanaeze, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, described the deceased as ‘our brightest, an accomplished legal luminary, moral edifice, insurance and risk management wizard, and erudite scholar of world renown’.

According to the statement, “Irukwu’s tenure as Ohanaeze PG added colour, glamour, zest, robust intellect and panache to the Igbo umbrella socio-cultural organization.”

Ohanaeze in the release extolled Irukwu’s intellectual prowess and philanthropy. The pan-Igbo body recalled that, “One of his works, Nation Building and Ethnic Organization: A Case Study of Ohanaeze in Nigeria, is an intellectual Magnus opus that fascinated the scholarly community in 2007.

“In the same year, before the expiration of his tenure, Irukwu led other Igbo leaders to commission a multi-million naira complex comprising a 1,500 -seater auditorium, library and conference room which he built single-handedly as part of his own legacy to the Igbo man’s quest for equitable recognition and accommodation in the Nigerian polity.”

Ohanaeze recalled that, “Irukwu resisted the lure by Dr M. I Okpara, the then premier of the Eastern Region, to join partisan politics, instead, he chose to pursue his dream of applying his knowledge in law to build an enviable insurance industry in Nigeria.

“Irukwu painstakingly achieved his set goals and became a foremost risk management expert, professor of insurance, educationist, award winning author and holder of many distinguished fellowships and academic awards.

“Above all, Irukwu showed a remarkable patriotism as a delegate at the National Political Reform Conference in 2005.”

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in the statement, was quoted as lamenting that ‘we have lost a well fulfilled man with a large heart; unassailable friendly finesse and amazing public relations’.

Ohanaeze said the late scholar ‘left when his wise counsel is most needed’, and consoled with the immediate family, the government and people of Abia State over the loss.

Our correspondent reports that Prof Irukwu was called to the English Bar in 1962 and enrolled as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in the same year. He held many top positions in both private and public sectors of the Nigerian economy.