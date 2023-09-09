Joining APC Almost Took My Life But Has Paid Off – Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said his decision to defect from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has yielded fruits.

Umahi defected to the ruling party in 2020, after winning his second term election as governor under the platform of the PDP, citing the injustice meted out to the South-East by the PDP.

After the completion of his second term as governor, Umahi won the Ebonyi Central senatorial election but was subsequently appointed as minister of works by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi, during his visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru, as part of his tour of the state to inspect federal roads, said joining APC almost took his life, but it finally paid off.

He said, “That decision (to join APC) nearly took my life, my properties were burnt and I became the enemy of the entire Igbos.

“The decision fetched all of us our present position. So, support the governor to deepen the party in the state and southeast zone,” he said.

“I urge the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and other Igbo stakeholders, to support Tinubu.

“The president gave us the foremost ministerial position even when we didn’t vote well for him,” he said.