Akeredolu Signs Bill Creating 33 LCDAs In Ondo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assented to the bill creating 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The bill was presented to the governor for assent by the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Oladiji Landmark Olamide, during a brief ceremony on Saturday.

Also present at the ceremony were the Deputy Speaker, Abayomi Akinruntan ; Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi ; and the Parliamentary Secretary, Otunba Ogunwumiju

With the governor’s assent, the bill, which had already been passed by the state House of Assembly, now possesses the legal backing for the creation of the LCDAs in the state.

“The establishment of these LCDAs marks a substantial step towards fulfilling Governor Akeredolu’s campaign promises and addressing the aspirations of the people for enhanced grassroots development.

“Moreover, this initiative underscores Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment to improving public service delivery, as it aims at bringing governance closer to the people, ultimately resulting in more responsive and efficient services.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to delivering impactful projects and innovative initiatives, just as he is poised to redouble his efforts in advancing the development of the Sunshine State,” said the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olabode Richard in a statement.

Adding the 33 LCDAs to the existing 18 LGAs in the state, will bring the number of local councils in the state to 51.

The bill, which is an executive bill, was forwarded to the House for enactment in July and was passed on August 15.