Jos Killings: ‘Don’t Take Laws Into Your Hands’ – Sultan Of Sokoto Appeals To Muslims

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) , His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has reacted to killing of Nigerians in Jos, urging Muslims to be calm and not take laws into their hands over the development.

NSCIA disclosed this in a statement on Sunday while condemning the killings some hours after the Presidency had reacted to the attacks which happened on Saturday.

The presidency though its aide, Garba Shehu had confirmed that the travelers were returning from a religious event in Bauchi, passing through Jos, adding that there “were reported deaths of at least twenty-two persons with several others injured in that ambush on their travelling party.”

The Sultan stated that while he appreciates the efforts of relevant stakeholders, the perpetuators must be apprehended and made to face the law.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, unequivocally condemns the massacre of a group of innocent Muslims who were returning from Bauchi to Akure, Ondo State, on Saturday.

“While affirming the statements of their Excellencies, the Governors of Plateau and Ondo States that it was a case of mistaken identity and not particularly intended for the Muslims, the Council appeals to all Muslims to be calm and nobody should take laws into his or her hands.

“The Council re-emphasises that no human life deserves to be wasted on any ground be it religious or ethnic.

“ The Council is monitoring the investigation and would ensure that justice is done,” the NSCIA stated.

The Sultan also added that some of the travellers were still missing.

“We re-assure all peace-loving individuals and groups that appropriate actions would be taken subsequent to a thorough investigation.

“In the meantime, while efforts are offered to locate the eight missing Muslims, the Council urges the security agencies to fish out all the perpetrators of the dastardly acts and ensure that adequate justice is done.

“The Council commiserates with all Muslims, particularly Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, the host of the religious event from which the victims were returning.”