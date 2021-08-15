JUST IN: Afghan President Flees As Taliban Forces Fight To Take Over Country

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Photo Credit: Reuters

President of Afghanistan , Ashraf Ghani, has reportedly left his country following the recapture of cities by Taliban force.

AP reports that “Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.”

Also, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, confirmed that the fleeing of the president put the country at risk of collapse.

“The former president of Afghanistan left Afghanistan, leaving the country in this difficult situation.

“God should hold him accountable,” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Taliban group had overthrown the Afghanistan city of Jalalabad as well as its provincial government.

But the United States President,Joe Biden had dispatched about 5,000 military personnel to the country to protect US citizens.

