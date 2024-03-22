Jubilation In Ibadan As Gov Makinde Gifts 700 Shops To Displaced Traders

521 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Traders in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, were filled with joy on Friday as Governor Seyi Makinde gifted 700 shops to those of them who are from the Agodi Area, free of charge.

The gesture came during the commissioning of the Idi Ape Civic Centre, and Agodi Gate Junction Improvement Projects.

Governor Makinde explained that the Agodi Gate Junction Improvement Projects would ease traffic flow and boost commercial activities in the area, while also helping the government enforce the rule of law regarding street trading and maintaining orderliness in the city.

“The delivery of the projects also activated another component in his Oyo State Roadmap to Sustainable Development, 2023-2027, which has to do with the rule of law and orderliness in the society,” he said.

“The shops that are here are for those trading by the side of the road, and they will be given free of charge. Nobody will collect one Naira from you. This means 700 of you will be moving out of the street into this place. So, we thank God.

The governor emphasized the importance of maintaining the beautified environment, saying, “We can see how beautiful this environment is now and our plan is to keep it that way. Street trading and illegal dumping of refuse at road medians are two uncivil acts we must do away with as citizens.

“I have given a directive that anyone found carrying out such activities in this area should face the full wrath of the law. As we celebrate this accomplishment, I vow to do more for our people because it is our belief that you will reciprocate by protecting this project.”