JUDGEMENT DAY: We’ll Deal With Troublemakers — IGP Warns Nigerians

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a stern warning to individuals or groups capable of inciting violence or causing anarchy ahead of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Judgment which has been scheduled for Wednesday.

IGP Egbetokun handed down the warning in a statement, signed by the spokesperson of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday.

The police said all necessary deployments and security measures have been put in place, adding that police officers are fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

The statement read partly, “In its bid to fortify security architecture and forestall any breakdown of law and order across the country as a result of the forthcoming Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Judgment scheduled to be passed on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Nigeria Police Force has strengthened its deployment across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the NPF strongly cautions all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as the Force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy.

“It is imperative for all citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

The police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to its duty of protecting and serving the Nigerian people and is committed to carrying out these roles with professionalism, impartiality, and utmost dedication.

“Together, we can ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all during this period,” the statement said.