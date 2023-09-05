INEC Gets New Chairman Voter Education As Festus Okoye Concludes 5-Year Term
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a new National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, marking the conclusion of Festus Okoye’s five-year tenure.
This was communicated through INEC’s WhatsApp platform on Tuesday.
Sam Olugbadebo Olumekun was announced as Festus Okoye’s successor. Okoye’s tenure, which began on July 25, 2018, as representative of the South-East geopolitical zone in the commission, formally came to an end on July 24, 2023.
While National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners hold a five-year tenure and are eligible for a second term of five years, Okoye’s tenure was not renewed by President Bola Tinubu.
The process of appointing a new INEC Chairman and Commissioners involves nomination by the President, ratification by the Council of State, and confirmation by the Senate.
As of September 2022, Olumekun was the INEC National Commissioner in charge of the commission’s Election and Party Monitoring Committee.
In his new role, he will oversee public awareness, voter education, and the dissemination of information pertaining to electoral matters and INEC.