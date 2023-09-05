NLC Strike: Darkness Covers Abuja, Niger, Others As AEDC Shuts Down Power Stations

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said the general power outrage experienced across its franchise is due to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strike.

This was contained in a statement released via its social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

The company recommended that consumers take necessary precautions to manage the outage effectively.

It urged them to unplug sensitive electronic devices and appliances from power sources pending the restoration of power.

The statement reads, “We are aware of the general power outage being experienced across our franchise due to enforcement by NLC of the two-day warning strike embarked upon by the labour union.

“We apologise for any inconvenience you may be experiencing as a result of this as we continue our engagement with key stakeholders towards minimising the impact of the strike on our customers.

“In the meantime, we recommend that you take necessary precautions to manage the outage effectively. Kindly unplug sensitive electronic devices and appliances from power sources pending the restoration of power.

“We will continue to provide updates on developments regarding the impact of the strike action on our operations through our official social media handles. Thank you for your understanding and continued support during this challenging time. We remain committed to serving you.”

The AEDC supplies power to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa states.

Apart from these states, there are currently power outages in Osogbo, Kano and other states as workers disrupted services because of the strike.