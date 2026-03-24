Junior Doctors Take Extra Jobs As Salary Delays Persist

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Despite the Federal Government’s resolve to curb the “Japan syndrome”, a trend of Nigerian doctors seeking greener pastures abroad, junior doctors undertaking their housemanship are still experiencing months of unpaid salaries.

This disturbing trend stakeholders in the health sector say, undermined the government’s claimed commitment to stopping brain drain in the healthcare sector.

Medical doctors who spoke to THE WHISTLER blame the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria(MDCN), and hospital managements for the delayed salaries.

THE WHISTLER‘s investigation revealed that the salaries owed range from one to several months, leaving doctors in debt and despair.

A doctor working in Oyo State, told THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity, that she started her house job in July last year but has only received one month’s salary.

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“Normally, interns are not paid immediately within the first three months. We waited for three months, expecting the salaries on September but we didn’t see any salary coming in. We later got some mails from MDCN financial department and they said that there was a network issue with Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and some banks especially GTB and Zenith Bank.

“They stated that it was the reason for the delay. That was around September. We were hoping that maybe in the next month something should happen but nothing came in. We waited until December, still nothing came in. In January, we still didn’t get anything. It was around February, that we got only one month payment. We thought that they will pay all our arrears but they didn’t,” she said.

In the letter signed by the Housemanship Management System, the MDCN, acknowledged and apologised for the delay., attributing the challenge to network issues between the banks and IPPIS platform.

“Please be informed that you were duly profiled for the August, September, and October 2025 salary payments.

“However, we have observed that some officers using Zenith Bank and GTBank are yet to receive their payments due to network issues between the banks and the IPPIS platform.

“The matter is currently being addressed collaboratively by IPPIS and the respective banks. While this is being resolved we also want to inform you to ensure that you are not using a student account from your financial institution and perform all necessary upgrade by on your bank account if needed.

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“We kindly request your continued patience and understanding as this issue is being resolved. Please be assured that your outstanding salaries will be credited to your account once the process is completed. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.,” the letter noted.

The doctor said the letter was received around September, but salaries remain unpaid.

“We were wondering what exactly is happening. It is not just for them to compile the money and send it back? Why is it taking time? You can imagine that we are in March and there I have not received July to January salaries,” she lamented.

Doctors Swimming In Debt

The doctor lamented that it has not been easy for many of her colleagues who are now swimming in debts.

“They keep borrowing and borrowing with the hope that they will pay but nothing was paid. I know a colleague that is owing a million plus,” the doctor noted.

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The house officer also revealed that many doctors are forced to take on extra jobs at other clinics just to survive.

“Some of us are now working 24 hours round the clock. After they are done with the Federal Government work, go to different clinics to get urgent 2k. That’s how they have been living,” the doctor said.

Explaining how dreadful the situation has become, she further stated, “sometimes people live on garri. Some people even go for events in order to eat food. It is that bad. Some are being helped by relatives and friends. How can you be getting money from relatives and friends when you are working?.”

The doctor added that some hospitals deduct up to 20 percent of their salaries for accommodation, making things even tougher.

“There is no light, no water. There are a whole lot of challenges,” she said.

The doctor lamented that this wasn’t fair treatment for doctors who show up to work even during resident doctors’ strikes, adding that they were overworked and underpaid.

“During the time the resident doctors were on strike, we were basically mopping the floor. We still have to show up every single day. In our appointment letter, it says we are not to embark on any industrial strike. We are the most used people.

“Now, doctors are in a situation that they just want to get out of the country. Everywhere is looking gloomy for everyone. Even the money we are getting is not enough to do anything.,” she lamented.

Another doctor who spoke with THE WHISTLER corroborated the issues, stating that non-payment of salaries is a widespread problem affecting junior doctors.

Though the doctor, who works in Ebonyi State, doesn’t face as severe a challenge as the first doctor, he noted that delayed salaries have had a terrible impact.

“I started houseanship in June last year. The last payment was for January. They paid January’s salary on February 20th. We are in March and haven’t received February’s salary yet,” he explained.

The doctor narrated a story of one of colleagues who has to get loan from a loan app and has been besieged with calls because he couldn’t repay the money.

He noted that these challenges have affected the output of their jobs as they do not have the strength nor the passion to work.

“We are the first contact when you come to the hospital. We are the ones that link patients to the senior doctors and we are not being paid as at when sue. Some have to trek to work,” he lamented.

He noted that all these challenges are often overlooked, and some Nigerians who don’t know what’s going on will just whip out their phones to record videos when they think a doctor isn’t doing enough.

“Imagine someone coming to the hospital and meeting a house officer that has not been paid and then the house officer is not giving his all because he has not eaten and has trekked to work. Then, the next thing is that the person will bring out their phone to start filming the person and start putting it on social media but nobody is asking why the situation. It is annoying,” he noted.

The doctor expressed concern that the poor treatment of doctors could lead to a brain drain, saying, “I am waiting for a day where doctors will all exit the country and everybody will just die. Maybe people will just visit native doctors. It is the poor masses that will suffer it. The politicians will just go to abroad for medical treatment.

“I will tell you that i don’t give my best at work. If i see a dying patient, I will walk out. What am i doing there? The only thing is that because some of us are Christians, we will just do something because of God. I have responsibilities at home and i can’t shoulder it. There is frustration every where.”

Salary Delays: A Longstanding Issue

The issue of delay of payment for house officers has been ongoing, Dr. Kelechi Okoro, a doctor with 12 years of experience, who recently took to X to voice her concerns, told THE WHISTLER.

She noted, “When I was doing my housemanship, I personally experienced months of unpaid salaries. I saw colleagues struggling to afford transport, food, and basic necessities while running gruelling shifts.

“ This was in 2015. Over the years, the same things keeps happening and I keep coming to twitter to lend my voice to get the authorities to do the needful. To me, this isn’t just a personal grievance it’s a systemic failure affecting morale of young doctors, patient care, and the sustainability of our health system.”

Okoro blamed poor financial planning, lack of accountability, weak enforcement of payment timelines, and a culture of silence for the continuous delay in salaries of the junior doctors

“Young doctors are often told to “endure it” or that “it was worse in our time.” Over time, this has become an accepted though unacceptable part of medical training.,” she said.

According to Okoro, there has been allegations that funds meant for junior doctors’ salaries are sometimes diverted for short-term investments, suggesting that some officials hold back payments for personal gain.

She added that though she hasn’t got proof, the recurring delayed payments suggest that something is off.

Okoro said morale among junior doctors is low, with many feeling overworked, underpaid, and underappreciated.

“ Some are forced to take loans or secondary jobs just to survive, and many begin considering leaving the country, which is a loss for our healthcare sector. We can’t keep complaining about brain drain in the health sector especially but not ready to make the profession conducive for them,” she said.

She further noted that complaints to authorities often receive slow or non-transparent responses, reinforcing the cycle of delayed payments and eroding trust.

“When the outrage about January salaries intensified on twitter, the response they gave was that platform used for paying house officers salary was down and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation/IPPIS and the MDCN were jointly working on an alternative platform (GIFMIS) to pay the January salaries.

“January salaries were eventually paid (but some house officers still haven’t received theirs till now) so my question is, is the platform still down till now? Why wasn’t measures put in place to make sure it doesn’t keep happening? Why haven’t alternative means being explored to make sure payments are made the next month?,” she queried.

She urged the government to prioritize timely payments, invest in transparent payroll systems, and ensure accountability.

“Pay young doctors on time. Invest in transparent payroll systems, clear communication, and accountability structures. Silence and delays are no longer acceptable,” she said.

To address the issue, Okoro suggested implementing automated centralized payroll systems, real-time payment tracking dashboards, and independent financial audits.

“Young doctors are not asking for luxury. They are asking for fairness. For dignity of labour. For a system that respects their contribution. If we are serious about reversing brain drain, strengthening the private and public health sectors, and improving patient outcomes! This is foundational,” she said.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the delay affected mostly house officer working in Federal hospitals.

“I work for the state. I am not owed any salary right now,” one of the doctors in Anambra State disclosed to THE WHISTLER.

*The MDCN regulates house officers through a centralized online portal, overseeing registration, training, and placement. However, when THE WHISTLER contacted the Head of Corporate Affairs at MDCN, Zubaidat Abdulsalaam, she said she wasn’t authorised to comment on the issue.

“Only the Registrar can talk to you. That is our policy,” she said.