Trump Expands Refugee Programme For White South Africans

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U.S. President Donald Trump has increased the refugee admissions ceiling by 10,000 this year to facilitate the entry of more white South Africans, according to a signed presidential determination.

The document dated May 21 cites an emergency situation for white South Africans of Afrikaner ethnicity. It points to incitement of racially motivated violence by the government and political parties in the majority Black nation.

Trump initially set the overall refugee ceiling at a record low of 7,500 for fiscal year 2026, which ends on September 30. Government figures show that about 6,000 white South Africans had already been admitted through the end of April. The new adjustment raises the total ceiling to 17,500.

The administration froze most refugee admissions upon Trump taking office in January 2025 but created a specific program for white South Africans shortly afterward. Reuters first reported plans for the expansion in April.

The move comes amid ongoing debates in South Africa over land reform policies and reports of violence affecting farm owners, many of whom are white Afrikaners.

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Critics have described the U.S. program as narrowly targeted, while supporters view it as addressing genuine persecution risks for a minority group.

This adjustment prioritizes the Afrikaner resettlement within the sharply reduced overall U.S. refugee framework.