Junior Pope: Otti Orders Exhumation of Abia Indigenes Involved In Boat Mishap

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commiserated with the families of Abia indigenes, Mr. Kalu Okorafor and Mr. Joseph Anointing, who were victims of the recent boat mishap in Nollywood.

THE WHISTLER had reported that Junior Pope Odonwodo, along with five other crew members including Mr. Okorafor and Mr. Anointing, drowned after their boat capsized in Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday while returning from a movie shoot.

Due to the financial constraints of the families, their remains were initially buried by the riverside.

According to the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba (PhD), Governor Otti had upon learning of the situation, authorized the release of funds to cover the necessary rituals, allowing the exhumation and return of the bodies of Mr. Okorafor (from Abam) and Mr. Anointing (from Isialangwa) to their home state.

The Governor offered heartfelt condolences to the families of all those involved in the tragic incident.

Furthermore, the Abia State Government has appointed prominent actor, Mrs. Joyce Kalu, a foremost Abia born Nollywood superstar, who has been advocating for the proper burial of these Abia creatives, to lead a delegation overseeing the exhumation process. The State has also provided ambulances to transport the bodies back to Abia.

The exhumation is scheduled for today, Thursday, April 18th, 2024.