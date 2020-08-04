Telecoms Subscribers Hit 196 Million – NCC

31 SHARES Share Tweet

MTN Nigeria has sustained its market share as the most subscribed telecoms operator in the country with a total market share of 40.17 per cent.

In the first six months of 2020, the network operator grew its customer base by 8.1 million to 78.75 million subscribers to lead other network service providers such as Globacom, Airtel Africa Plc and Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Ltd- 9Mobile and Visfone.

The Nigerian Communications Commision in its latest report on the Subscriber operator data between January to June placed the country’s total subscribers at 196 millon.

The data covers active information on the number of active subscribers for telephony services on each of the licensed service providers utilizing different technologies including GSM, CDMA, Fixed Wireless and Fixed Wired for the period.

Based on analysis of the data, Globacom grew its subscriber base by 26.82 per cent to 52.57 million customers.

Airtel Africa followed Glo closely with 26.76 pervcent share amounting to 52.46 million customers in the first half of 2020.

9Mobile and Visafone grew subscribers base by 6.18 per cent and 0.07 perecnt with 12.1 million and 137,100 respectively.

The NCC further revealed that within a one year period covering June 2019 and June 2020, the number of active subscribers grew from 173.7 million to 196 million.

The number obtained in the first half of 2020 represents 12.8 per cent growth in active subscribers in Nigeria.