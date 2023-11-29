JUST IN: Adeleke Approves N15,000 For Workers, N10,000 For Pensioners Monthly As Subsidy Removal Palliative

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved a monthly payment of N15,000 to each civil servant across the state and N10,000 to pensioners for six months as a subsidy removal palliative.

This was conveyed in a circular seen by THE WHISTLER on Wednesday, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building, Sunday Olugbenga Fadele.

Adeleke made the approval after negotiations with labour leaders in the state.

The circular, with reference number BHR&CB/08/LIR/23 and titled “Implementation of Palliatives for Active Workers and Pensioners in Osun State,” was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Head of Service and Commissioners, among others.

It reads, “Sequel to the negotiation meetings and interactions with the labour movement in Osun State, including the representatives of Nigerian Union of Pensioners, the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has graciously approved the monthly payment of N15,000.00 to each active worker and N10,000.00 to each pensioner in sun State as palliatives to assuage the pains being experienced as a result of removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The payment, as approved, is to commence from the month of December 2023 for a period of six (6) months.

“While acknowledging and appreciating the understanding of Osun State workers and pensioners for their show of understanding regarding the efforts of the State Government in the last year to improve tremendously on their welfare, being the first on the 5-Point Action Plan, the present administration will continue to ensure that its commitment to the welfare of workers is met at all times.”

It added that the government’s gesture is expected to spur workers in the state to be more diligent and committed to their duties.