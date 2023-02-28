JUST IN: Anxiety As INEC Calls For Reconciliation Of APC’s Kano Presidential Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday interrupted the State Collation Officer for the presidential election in Kano, Professor Lawal Suleiman, while he was reading the score of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

While the electronic board displayed APC as having 506,416 votes in the state, the professor read 517, 341.

Screenshot of the initial electronic display of the Kano state presidential election

This caused unease in the audience and the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, told the SCOPE , “Wait, wait, take the figures again, check the figures.”

When the professor insisted that what he read from his document was correct, the INEC chairman replied, “No, you go back to the collation area and reconcile the figures.”

The SCOPE and the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner had to leave the scene for the Kebbi state Officials to announce their result.

Afterwards, the Kano SCOPE returned to the podium and the electronic board reflected 517, 341 as he said earlier.

Screenshot of the second electronic display of the Kano state presidential election

The New Nigeria People’s Party, he said, scored 997,279 while the People’s Democratic Party and Labour party had 131,716 and 28,513 votes respectively.

But a party agent from the People’s Redemption Party, asked the INEC Chairman why there was discrepancy between the initial numbers of the APC on the electronic board and the one read by the SCOPE.

The party agent also sought explanation from the Kano officials, asking at what point was the upload of results made and at what point was the eventual correction reflected.

Replying, the SCOPE said ” when we finished, it was uploaded (and) in the process, QQ appeared rather than a figure, it is software glitch. When we came, we saw the QQ and we gave them the correct result. When they put that, it tallied with our 517, 341. Unfortunately, they didn’t save, so they saved it up and that Q Q appeared.”

The party agent drew the attention of relevant stakeholders at the venue that it was due to such issue that made political parties had demanded for electronic upload of results from polling units.