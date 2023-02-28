EFCC: Ex Soldier Sentenced To 7 Years For Fraud

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Sgt. Ado Kabiru, an ex – soldier, has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Maiduguri by Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

Kabiru’s journey into the correctional institution began when the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned him on a two count charge for obtaining by false pretence.

According to the Commission, Kabiru posed as a Jinn to defraud his victim, one Dr Ali Mohammed Ramat ,of his money.

“An unknown person called the complainant, Dr. Ali Mohammed Ramat, on phone claiming to be Jinn, instructed him to pick some charms which included a ring and brownish fluid in a small bottle at Polo ground, GRA Maiduguri.

“Subsequently the cumulative sum of N29, 934,500.00 was sent by the complainant in cash and into the accounts number of the convict domiciled at Guaranty Trust Bank and FCMB,” EFCC said.

However, the defendant had pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge which had then set the stage for trial.

The prosecution counsel Mukhtar Ali Ahmed presented four witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits.

The sitting judge had found the ex soldier guilty and sentenced him to seven years.

Apart from his jail term, the convict was also ordered to pay the complainant the sum of N29, 934,500.00 or spend an additional eight years in prison.