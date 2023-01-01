Just in: Aregbesola Ally Dies In Osun

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Osun state former commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Idowu Michael Korede, who served under Rauf Aregbesola in his second term is dead.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the All Progressives Congress(APC) chieftain died in Lagos state after a brief illness on Saturday, December 31st 2022.

Confirming his demise, the former chairman of APC, Osun State, Elder Lowo Adebiyi, said Korede will be greatly missed in the party especially ahead of 2023 general election in Ijesha land.

Adebiyi said, “He was one of the great leaders of our tendency. He was very courageous, honest and hardworking. He was somebody you can trust and very principle and beliefs in the ideals of party hierarchy, equity and justice.

“He is going to be greatly miss in our tendencies as far as All Ogbeni Rauf groups is concerned. He contributed a lot when he was the commissioner for Environment in the state.

“He was also the former chairman of Ilesa East local government and that is why we have the highest number of votes in Ijesa land. He died yesterday night in Lagos.”