JUST IN: Aregbesola’s Man Rejects Gov Adeleke’s Appointment

Razak Salinsile, a strong ally of ex-interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, has rejected his appointment as board chairman of the Osun State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

This is coming about a week after his appointment was announced in a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, alongside other board chairmen and vice chairmen.

Salinsile did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the board chairmen and their deputies held at the governor’s office, Abere, on Wednesday.

When contacted by THE WHISTLER, Salinsile said he rejected the appointment on personal grounds.

“I declined it for personal reasons,” the appointee told our correspondent.

Meanwhile, our correspondent gathered that Salinsile’s name has been replaced with one Tope Adeyemi, the initial appointee’s associate.

Salinsile served in the Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as secretary and had aligned with Aregbesola against the reelection bid of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who was APC’s candidate for the election held in 2022.