Drug Trafficking: I Want To ‘Dispose Off’ Abba Kyari’s Case In 7 Days- Judge Promises

Shortly after Justice Emeka Nwite struck out the third bail application filed by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and others on Tuesday, he said in open court that he was eager to dispose off the case.

The judge told the lawyers in the alleged drug trafficking case instituted against Kyari that if they were ready to conclude the case speedily , they should write the Chief Judge for fiat so he could sit during the court’s holiday( because the court is already on vacation).

“I want to dispose off this case within one week if you people can cooperate with me.

“Everything lies in your hands, whichever way you want to conduct your case,” the judge said after denying the defendant’s bail.

Meanwhile, Justice Nwite adjourned the case to 19, 20, 21 for continuation of trial.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Kyari and six others were on March 14 arraigned before the Federal High Court Abuja by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on alleged dealings in 21.35 kilogrammes of cocaine.

But the sixth and seventh co-defendants to Kyari (Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne) had pleaded guilty to possession of illicit drugs while Kyari and others denied the charges.

The duo ( civilians) was eventually sentenced to six years imprisonment by the court.