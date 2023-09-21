JUST IN: CBN Defers September Monetary Policy Committee Meeting
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the postponement of its highly anticipated 293rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023.
The decision to defer this critical meeting was communicated through a press release issued by Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, on September 20, 2023.
The statement did not state the reason for the postponement.
It reads, “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deferred its 293rd meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, respectively.
A new date will be communicated in due course.
“We regret any inconvenience this change may cause our stakeholders and the general
public.”