JUST IN: CBN Defers September Monetary Policy Committee Meeting

Economy
By Ifeanyi Onuba
cbn-office
CBN Headquarters In Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the postponement of its highly anticipated 293rd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023.

Advertisement

The decision to defer this critical meeting was communicated through a press release issued by Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, on September 20, 2023.

The statement did not state the reason for the postponement.

RELATED
Economy

I Had No Cash To Buy Cooking Gas During Naira Redesign Policy—Femi Adesina

Economy

CBN To Stop Manual Submission Of Application For MFB License December 31, Unveils Portal

It reads, “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deferred its 293rd meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26, 2023, respectively.

A new date will be communicated in due course.

“We regret any inconvenience this change may cause our stakeholders and the general
public.”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement