JUST IN: Edeoga Validly Nominated As LP Guber Candidate, Tribunal Rules

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has ruled that Barr Chijioke Edeoga is a member of the Labour Party and was therefore validly nominated for the 2023 governorship election.

Gov Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission had argued during the trial that Edeoga was not properly nominated.

The three-man panel, headed by Justice Kudirat Akano, dismissed Mbah and INEC’s petitions on the ground that it is the sole responsibility of a political party to determine its candidates for elections.

Edeoga, a former member of the House of Representatives, is contesting the declaration of PDP’s Peter Mbah as the winner of the March 18 guber poll on grounds of over-voting, forgery of NYSC discharge certificate, wrong tabulations, and electoral violence.