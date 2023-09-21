Tribunal Dismisses Edeoga’s NYSC Certificate Forgery Case Against Enugu Governor

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Thursday, struck out the petition pertaining to the forgery of the discharge certificate of the National Youth Service Corps brought against Gov Peter Mbah by Barr Chijioke Edeoga, the guber candidate of the Labour Party in the March 18 election.

Advertisement

Edeoga had, among other issues, petitioned that the NYSC discharge certificate that Mbah submitted to INEC was forged.

NYSC had during the hearing said the certificate in question was not issued by it.

In the ongoing judgement delivery in Enugu, the three-man panel, headed by Justice Kudirat Akano, held that the NYSC discharge certificate, according to Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is not a requirement for contesting governorship election.

Details shortly…