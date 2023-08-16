Just In: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Club Al-Nassr Buy Manchester City’s Defender Laporte

By Isuma Mark
Laporte

Saudi Arabian clubs have continued to dominate the summer transfer market as Al-Nassr, where Portuguese footballer cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade have bought Manchester City’s player, Aymeric Laporte.

City accepted an undisclosed fee for the Spain defender after splashing out £77m for Croatia’s defender, Josko Gvardiol, 21.

The Citizen’s transfer market has been strategic this season with Pep Guardiola, the Coach, concentrating on picking A-list players only.

City boast of an array of top defenders and the arrival of Gvardiol means Laporte is surplus to requirement.

Laporte, 29, made 43 starts during the 2021-22 season for the treble winners with Guardiola preferring the duo of Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake more often, which limited Laporte’s appearances.

