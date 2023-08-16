Just In: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Club Al-Nassr Buy Manchester City’s Defender Laporte

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Saudi Arabian clubs have continued to dominate the summer transfer market as Al-Nassr, where Portuguese footballer cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade have bought Manchester City’s player, Aymeric Laporte.

City accepted an undisclosed fee for the Spain defender after splashing out £77m for Croatia’s defender, Josko Gvardiol, 21.

The Citizen’s transfer market has been strategic this season with Pep Guardiola, the Coach, concentrating on picking A-list players only.

City boast of an array of top defenders and the arrival of Gvardiol means Laporte is surplus to requirement.

Laporte, 29, made 43 starts during the 2021-22 season for the treble winners with Guardiola preferring the duo of Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake more often, which limited Laporte’s appearances.