‘If I Want, I Go Collect’ – Uriel To Have Sex With Neo After BBNaija Show

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa, has revealed the chemistry that exists between her and former fellow housemate, Neo Akpofere.

Uriel disclosed that she and Neo engaged in a weekly tradition of sharing kisses over the weekends during her stay in the house.

Recall that Uriel was evicted from Big Brother’s house during the live show on Sunday.

In an interview with the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, conducted on Monday, Uriel expressed her intentions for the future.

She disclosed that she harbors plans of pursuing a romantic relationship with Neo once he exits the show, which seems like her connection with Neo extended beyond the confines of the house.

She said: “I love Neo’s smell. I love the fact that he cooks. And we share similar interests like he is into fitness, Neo is into making smoothies, he’s into cooking.

“Although we didn’t really talk a lot, but we had chemistry. I don’t know if it’s his strategy, but he is just eye candy, you know.

“I felt Neo was just playing his game and having fun. I wouldn’t say he didn’t send me. We just didn’t really form that relationship. I’m sure he has a very close relationship with the other ladies but there was definitely chemistry between us.

“He calls Tolanibaj brah. A guy calls you brah, fam, you should know already. But I wish both of them luck. If they do end up in a relationship so be it. I wish them luck. That has nothing to do with me. But if I want, when he come back, I go collect (have sex).

“I and Neo kissed every weekend. We kissed yesterday, the day before yesterday. You guys didn’t catch that. You don’t know anything. We kissed the day before yesterday after we came back from the Saturday night party. We kissed in the lounge. Everybody saw us. CeeC turned her face and said, ‘Chi mo!”.