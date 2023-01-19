Just In: Double Explosion Hit APC Guber Rally In Rivers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There have been reported cases of explosion in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during the governorship rally of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the double explosion led to injury to two persons.

An account by an eyewitness said the explosions happened due to altercation between the youths of Rumuji, who were laying claims to Igboukwu field, the venue of the rally.

It was gathered that the youths prevented the party from holding the rally at the field.

It’s not clear at press time what led to the explosion and at what time the APC was allowed access into the venue to hold its rally.

But Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’, even as the Police spokesperson, Iringe-Koko, said she will get back to our correspondent.

Details later….