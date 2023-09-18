JUST IN: FIRS Generates N8.5trn In Nine Months As Adedeji Takes Over From Nami

Between January 1 and September 14 this year, the Federal Inland Revenue Service generated the sum of N8.5trn for the federation, the outgoing Executive Chairman of the Service, Muhammad Nami has said.

Nami gave the figure on Monday in Abuja during the handover ceremony to the incoming Acting Chairman of the Service, Mr Zach Adedeji.

Adedeji was appointed last week by President Bola Tinubu to take charge of the affairs of the Service.

Speaking at the event, Nami said he has implemented reforms that had reposition the operations of the FIRS in line with the mandate given to him when he took over in December 2019.

According to him, the FIRS has been able to boost government revenue to the extent that over 70 per cent of the funds shared during the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee comes from tax collection.

