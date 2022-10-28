JUST IN: Germany Warns Citizens To Avoid Parks, Restaurants, Others In Abuja

Germany’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has placed a partial travel warning on Nigeria, advising its citizens to limit travel within Abuja to what is absolutely necessary, citing intelligence reports on terrorism threats.

“There is currently an increased risk of attack in Abuja. Travel to Abuja that is not absolutely necessary is therefore currently strongly discouraged,” Germany’s website stated in updated information dated October 28, 2022.

It advised citizens to avoid crowds and busy public places like markets and restaurants.

“Be extra vigilant and careful,” the German government stated.

Until now, a number of European countries particularly the United Kingdom and France had warned about security threats in Nigeria.

The United States and Canadian governments have equally cited security threats lately and had reduced consular services in their offices.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has swung into action in FCT, assuring of safety while floating emergency numbers across the country that should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls.

Nigeria’s Department of State Service had also urged Nigerians to remain calm but stay alert.