Onyema To Begin Terminal Leave On Monday As NGX Group Appoints Temi Popoola As CEO Designate

The Board of Directors of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr Temi Popoola as the Chief Executive Officer-designate, effective from January 1, 2024.

The appointment is subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s formal approval, and it is coming three months ahead of the retirement of Mr. Oscar Onyema who is the current CEO.

Onyema, will finish his tenure on 31 March 2024, and ahead of this, he will embark on his terminal leave effective 1 January 2024.

This was contained in the Group’s notice to the investment public, following the SEC’s No-Objection to the announcement.

Additionally, Mr. Jude Chiemeka has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) from January 1, 2024.

Reacting to his appointment as CEO, Popoola said, “I am fully committed to building on the foundation laid out and taking NGX Group to greater heights. With the support of the dedicated team and in collaboration with the esteemed leadership, I am optimistic about the exciting opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“I am also very confident in Mr. Chiemeka’s ability to successfully steer the helm of affairs at NGX and propel NGX to greater heights”.

Popoola joined NGX in 2021 as the CEO of Renaissance Capital (Rencap), where he held the position of Managing Director and CEO for West Africa.

At NGX, he was instrumental in overseeing and supporting continuous growth, profitability, and success by providing strategic market insights and leadership.

He holds a first-class degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Stockbroker (CIS).

Subsequently, Chiemeka, the Executive Director of Capital Markets responsible for Trading, Products Development, and Listings at NGX, is also a member of the NGX Executive Committee, chaired by Mr. Popoola.

With over 29 years of experience in Securities Trading and Asset Management across African markets, Mr. Chiemeka previously served as the MD/CEO of United Capital Securities, a subsidiary of United Capital Plc listed on NGX.