An unspecified number of school pupils have been abducted from the LGEA Primary School in Alwaza, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The captors were said to have been abducted by armed men in the early hours of Friday while the pupils were resuming at the school.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as efforts to reach the state’s police spokesperson Ramhan Nansel proved abortive.