JUST IN: ‘Have Your Seat!’ – Tribunal Orders APC Lawyer Asking Question About Obi

The Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja prevented a counsel for the ruling All Progressives Congress, Charles U. SAN, from interrupting ongoing delivery of judgment in petitions against President Bola Tinubu.

Charles had risen to seek clarification from the chair of PEPC, Justice Haruna Tsammani, following his declaration that one of Peter Obi’s claims against President Tinubu is “unmeritorious”

Justice Tsammani had berated the legal team of Peter Obi and the Labour Party for making “ridiculous” claim that getting 25% votes in the FCT is mandatory to emerge the winner of a presidential election.

He also said the Obi was unable to establish non-compliance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying they rather based their allegations on unreliable reports from Obi’s witnesses whose motives showed they were interested parties.

In his verdict, Justice Tsammani held Obi’s entire petition was “unmeritorious”.

When he was done, Charles rose up to ask the judge if his verdict amounted to dismissal or striking out of the case.

But Justice Stephen Adah interrupted him, saying he had no right to stand up and talk when Judgment had not ended.

“Please have your seat! You can’t tell us what to do,” Justice Adah stated.

Charles eventually apologized and sat down.

The PEPC is currently looking at the Petition of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party.

The five-man panel of the PEPC will all state their decisions and the winner or loser in the various suits will be known following the majority count.