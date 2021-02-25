JUST IN : ‘I Will Not Join APC’ – Fani-Kayode Promises In Meeting With PDP Chieftains

Embattled Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday promised the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he will not join the governing All progressives Congress (APC), but will remain a committed member of the opposition PDP.

Fani-Kayode gave the assurance when the leadership of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) paid him a visit at his residence in Abuja.

The former aviation minister had been in the eye of the storm recently following a meeting between him, the Chairman of the APC National Working Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni and the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Reports had emerged after the meeting that the erstwhile aviation minister was planning to decamp from the PDP into the APC.

The reports stirred emotions across the country with the likes of President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media, Bashir Ahmad warning the PDP Chieftain to steer clear of the governing party.

