JUST IN: IGP Withdraws CP Election in Adamawa As Collation Of Governorship Results Resume

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has withdrawn the Commissioner of Police (CP) election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde.

The Force Spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi disclosed the information to newsmen on Tuesday.

The police said although it was yet to receive any letter, it will investigate the “Adamawa incident in collaboration with the INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission)

“If INEC sends in any letter, we will treat it as recommended as well,” Muyiwa said.

“Also, the IGP has ordered the redeployment of the CP election Adamawa and replaced him with CP Gombe, CP Etim Oqua, who has been directed to proceed to Yola immediately for the conclusion of the guber election process in Adamawa.

“We are committed to having a more secure and successful process in Adamawa,” he added.