BREAKING: SDP Loses As Appeal Court Rejects Bid To Sack Adamawa Governor Fintiri

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Umar Ardo, against the election victory of Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

After Fintiri was announced winner of the guber poll, Ardo approached the Tribunal seeking nullification of Fintiri’s election on the grounds that there was non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the poll.

Advertisement

But the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice T. O. Uloho, dismissed the petition for being incompetent and not properly filed.

In its judgment on Tuesday, Justice Ugochukwu Ogaku of the Appeal Court agreed with the Tribunal that the appellants did not prove the allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance to the Electoral Act, against INEC.

He said there was no basis to grant the appeal.

“This appeal is bereft of merit. The decision of the Tribunal dismissing the Petition is hereby affirmed,” the court held.