Nigerians Call On NBC To Sanction NTA Over Broadcast Of Binani’s ‘Illegal’ Acceptance Speech

Some Nigerians have called on the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC to sanction Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) over the broadcast of Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani’s ‘illegal’ acceptance speech as Adamawa state Governor.

This comes barely 72 hours after Binani was declared as Adamawa State governor in the just concluded governorship supplementary polls, on April 15.

Following her declaration by Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, Binani was seen reading an acceptance speech on Nigeria Television Authority, NTA.

It was reported that when the REC announced Binani as the poll winner, the results of the supplementary election from 10 LGAs were yet to be collated.

However, the dramatic Adamawa State governorship election generated reactions from Nigerians demanding the NBC sanction NTA for broadcasting

Meanwhile, Yunusa-Ari’s declaration has been nullified by INEC and issued the electoral umpire a 72-hour ultimatum to announce the results

Below are some of the reactions gathered;

Taking to Twitter, @drpenking said, “Suspending the Adamawa REC is not enough. He and Binani should be arrested. NTA should be sanctioned for airing that illicit acceptance speech. We can’t keep tolerating lawlessness.”

Also reacting Ikechukwu, @ikecoolblood said, “INEC has suspended Adamawa Elections and Binani is reading the acceptance speech on NTA. This is the desperation that Tinubu is teaching his disciples. She felt she has the INEC in her pocket. Act of shame”

Another tweep from Shehu Gazali Sadiq (@Shehusky) questioned if NBS has fined NTA.

“Has NBC fined NTA for broadcasting Binani’s acceptance speech? Imagine it was Peter Obi that committed this treason, just imagine what would have happened by now,” he said.

On his part, Chike of Lagos, @HikeSeal wrote, “Adamawa election has been declared null and void by Inec but Madam Binani dy read the acceptance speech on NTA. APC no be party for better people … we all want a female governor but not Binani’s type. The woman is as corrupt as the worst.”

Emma Nonso with the Twitter handle @EmmaEmerenini said, “Aisha Binani has given her acceptance speech, congratulating President Buhari and Mahmood Yakubu for making her the first female governor in Nigeria. NTA televised it live. What a shame!”

@Hyellah however said, “In a civilised society, both Binani, the Commissioner of Police, the DSS Boss in Adamawa, the Civil defense boss, and Hudu should be jailed. NTA too needs to be suspended.”