JUST IN: INEC Announces Edo, Ondo Governorship Election Dates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the dates for the 2024 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The current Edo governor’s term will end on November 11, 2024, while the Ondo governor’s tenure will conclude on February 23, 2025, hence the need to conduct the gubernatorial elections.

INEC fixed the Edo governorship election for September 21, 2024, and for Ondo, it is scheduled for November 16, 2024.

The announcement was made by Sam Olumekun, INEC’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, on Tuesday.

Olumekun cited the relevant legal provisions, stating, “As provided in Section 178 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), elections into these offices shall take place not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the current officeholder’s tenure”

Also, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, mandates the Commission to publish an official notice for the election no later than 360 days before the election date.

To provide clear guidance and transparency to stakeholders, including political parties and the electorate, INEC has equally revealed the following timetable and schedule of activities for both the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

EDO STATE:

Governorship election date: Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Party primaries: February 1 – 24, 2024.

Submission of nominated candidates’ list via the online portal: Opens at 9:00 am on March 4, 2024, and closes at 6:00 pm on March 24, 2024.

Publication of the final list of candidates: April 23, 2024.

Commencement of public campaign by political parties: April 24, 2024, concluding 24 hours prior to the election day on September 19, 2024.

ONDO STATE:

Governorship election date: Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Party primaries: April 6 – 27, 2024.

Submission of nominated candidates’ list via the online portal: Opens at 9:00 am on April 29, 2024, and closes at 6:00 pm on May 20, 2024.

Publication of the final list of candidates: June 18, 2024.

Commencement of public campaign by political parties: June 19, 2024, concluding 24 hours prior to the election day on November 14, 2024.

INEC urged political parties and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with the provided timetable and activities for a smooth, transparent, and credible electoral process in the affected states.