Police Arrest Army, Air Force Personnel For Alleged Killing Of 17-Year-Old Suspected Phone Thief

The Adamawa State Police Command have arrested some policemen, military personnel as well as some air force personnel connected to the alleged killing of Abdallah, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed by men of the Joint Task Force, JTF, known as Operation Farauta in the state.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported that Abdallah was writing his Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) when his neighbour allegedly accused him of stealing his phone.

In the ensuing chase for the phone thief, Abdallah was taken in by the JTF and allegedly tortured till death.

This prompted an uprising that dominated the social media led by Ahamd Tukur Abba, the deceased’s elder brother, calling for justice for the brutal killing, saying: “The young lad was falsely accused of stealing a phone (iphone 7) by their neighbour, Shuaibu Wambai Zumo, a staff of the Adamawa State Scholarship Board.

He alleged the boy was taken from their home by a group of men (who were later identified as (Operation Farauta) who told his family that they just wanted to question him.

He also alleged that when Abdallah was later brought back, he was in handcuffs and looked “thoroughly beaten.”

According to Abba, the young boy said he admitted to Operation Farauta that he stole the phone so that they would spare his life as he was being tortured.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident in an exclusive chat with THE WHISTLER in August, the Adamawa State Police Command through its Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje assured that killers of Abdallah must face justice.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri also ordered the Police Commissioner to investigate the alleged murder in order to unravel the circumstances leading to his death even as he appealed for calm, assuring that investigation was ongoing.

The appeal was made in a press statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, who was the Chief Press Secretary to the governor. He said, “The life of every Adamawa citizen matters and therefore the Government will ensure justice is seen to be done while also protecting the rights of all peace loving people of the State.”

However, in a new development, a source familiar with the case reliably told THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, that, “Police have arrested some officers and civilians involved. The military involved are both soldiers and air force.

“As far as the police are concerned, we are done with our investigations.

“Out of the 3 policemen arrested, two are found guilty and now facing disciplinary action.

“So, after the disciplinary action, we are going to make sure that we charge them to court,” the source said while explaining the names of those arrested could not be revealed.

The source added, “As I’m talking to you now, the military who were involved (the air force personnel) are equally undergoing their own departmental action.

“We sent a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution under the Ministry of Justice, they are going to study it and give us feedback before military legal action,” he added.

When contacted, the air force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet denied knowledge of any arrest made.

He denied knowledge of the incident.

Also, calls and a text message sent to Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Defence Information, was not responded to as of press time.