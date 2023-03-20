JUST IN: INEC Announces Indefinite Suspension Of Abia, Enugu Governorship Results Collation

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an indefinite suspension of results collation in the Abia State governorship election following Sunday’s invasion of a collation center by political thugs.

THE WHISTLER broke the news of the invasion of INEC’s collation center in Obingwa Local Government Area by thugs said to be affiliated with the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The thugs had held the electoral officers hostage and attempted to force them to declare altered results from the LGA in favour of their preferred candidate.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, announced on Monday that the collation of the results has been suspended until further notice as a result of the incident.

According to Okoye, INEC at the end of a management meeting on Monday also took a decision to suspend the collation of results in the Enugu governorship election indefinitely.

The statement partly reads, “It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area. Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected States.”