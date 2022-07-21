JUST IN: JAMB Approves New Cut-Off Marks For Tertiary Institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has approved cut-off marks for Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The board approved 140 as the cut-off mark for universities while 120 was approved as the cut-off mark for polytechnics.

The board took the decision on Thursday, after a session with its officials, the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), and the National Board for Technical Education.

More details later…