NERC Approves Upgrade Of More Customers To Band A Feeders In Lagos

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved the upgrade of 33 additional feeders in Eko Electricity Distribution Company’s franchise area to Band A.

This was disclosed on Friday by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Mr. Babatunde Lasaki.

Advertisement

Under the newly approved Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), Band A customers are those that enjoy at least 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

Lasaki assured customers within the EKEDC network of ongoing efforts to improve the quality of service rendered to them.

The 33 additional feeders are; Adeleke Adedoyin, Ajeast, Annex, Army Resettlement, British America Tobacco, CIG, Coker, Dideolu, Droyers, Empire Court, Estate, Etim Inyang, Firro, Freeman, Glover, Heritage, M&K Express, Mega Plaza, Montgomery 1, Moore Road, Nest Oil, NIMR, Nipost, Osborne, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Palace Road, Rocky Estate, Rumens, Smith, Station Feeder (Nitel), Victoria Arobieke, DPR and Nitel.

The 33 newly approved Band A feeders make it 54 Band A feeders for EKEDC.

Advertisement

“In our bid to serve our customers better, we are looking to even add more feeders to the list of our Band A feeders so that more customers can enjoy a guaranteed 20 hours of power supply daily. It is also our commitment to ensure that customers under other service bands, that is, Bands B to E also enjoy their guaranteed minimum supply hours while we work to improve our power supply. We are working tirelessly to eliminate supply downtime within our franchise area and achieve our goal of a stable and uninterruptible power supply,” he said in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER.

Lasaki expressed the DisCo’s dedication to investing more in infrastructural capacity to improve power supply, adding that EKEDC is working with all the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) stakeholders to ensure that a minimum of 20 hours of supply is available to all its customers.

Recall that NERC last week announced a new rate of N225 per kilowatt hour from N68/kwh, representing about 241 percent increment in rate for customers on Band A.

However, customers in Band B, C, D and E are not affected by the new rate.