Just In: Manchester United Suffer Second Successful Defeat With 4-0 Humiliation By Brentford

Manchester United have suffered a second humiliation in the early games of the 2022/2023 Premier league season.

Brentford Community Stadium, London was the venue of the match which left United frustrated after a 4-0 loss to a side that are making their second appearance in the Premier League

Manchester United were four goals down to Brentford at half-time.

Erik ten Hag’s men were defeated by Brighton on the opening day of the new campaign but United fans were anticipating a response from the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

United conceded within 10 minutes after Josh Dasilva found the back of David De Gea’s net.

Mathias Jensen scored the second goal in the 18th minute.

It was a shock for United fans when Ben Mee scored from a corner to make it three and Bryan Mbueno made it four before the end of the first half.

Ronaldo 38, met another disappointing day on the pitch as he could not save his team despite starting the game.

Ronaldo has been under severe criticism following the woeful United outing last weekend.

Harry Maguire, Scott Mctomina, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were all booked in the match.

Brentford had a convicing win as the club that were 9th place into the game had 7 shots on target.

However, United dominated possessions, but could not score a goal into the net of the Bees.