Ebonyi Governor Approves Payment Of 25 Years Pension Arrears

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has approved the payment of pension arrears owed to pensioners in the state from 1996 to 2021.

This was agreed during the state Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday.

The Council also set up a committee to work out these pensions and gratuities for immediate payment.

The committee will be chaired by Prof.(Mrs.) Adeline Idike.

Recall that the governor, had last month approved a N10,000 salary increment for all civil servants in Ebonyi and the employment of 1,454 people into the state civil service.

