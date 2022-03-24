JUST IN: National Convention: APC Bars Political Appointees From Voting

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
APC

The All Progressives Congress has banned political appointees from voting at it’s national convention holding on Saturday.

This is in line with Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 which bans political appointees from voting or to be voted for during convention or election.

Through a press statement on Thursday titled, “Attention to political office holders who were elected as delegates”, the party said, “The National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC has declared that all political appointees who were elected as delegates to the National Convention slated for 26/3/2022 SHALL NOT VOTE in view of the controversy surrounding Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act,2022.

“However, political appointees can still attend as observers.”

Nigeria

Be United For Success in 2023 – Buhari Urges APC Leaders

This is a fallout of the contentious clause 84(12) of the electoral act which stops all appointees to be voted for or to be delegates during conventions.

Even though a court has declared the section Illegal, the APC must have taken the decision in order to avoid court cases after the convention.

The National Assembly has however, promised to appeal the judgement.

