JUST IN: Nigerian Military Aircraft Crashes

A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 helicopter has crashed near Chukuba Village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The tragic incident occurred during what should have been a routine flight from Zungeru Primary School to Kaduna.

Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, confirmed the accident in an official statement released shortly after the incident.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash,” said Gabkwet.

