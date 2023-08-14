JUST IN: Nigerian Military Aircraft Crashes

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 helicopter has crashed near Chukuba Village in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The tragic incident occurred during what should have been a routine flight from Zungeru Primary School to Kaduna.

Edward Gabkwet, the spokesperson of the Nigerian Air Force, confirmed the accident in an official statement released shortly after the incident.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash,” said Gabkwet.