‘You’re Provoking Us’ — ECOWAS Warns Niger Coup Leaders Over Plan To Prosecute Ousted President For Treason

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has cautioned the military junta in Niger Republic over its decision to prosecute Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s ousted president, for treason and undermining the internal and external security of the country.

The junta which has been holding sway since July 26 when it overthrew the government has defied all ECOWAS directives on the return of democracy and even deployed military generals as governors in the country.

But in a statement on Monday shared on its Twitter page, ECOWAS described the development as a provocation.

The West African bloc maintained that it will never recognize any leader of the country, except Bazoum.

Th statement reads, “ECOWAS has learned with stupefaction attempts to bring charges of high treason against H.E. Mohamed BAZOUM, President of the Republic of Niger.

“ECOWAS condemns this move as it represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.

“President BAZOUM remains the democratically-elected President of the Republic of Niger recognized by ECOWAS and the international community.

“ECOWAS condemns his illegal detention and calls for his immediate release and reinstatement.”