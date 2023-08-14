Mining Operators Shun Licence Revalidation Exercises As Kwara Govt Sends EFCC After Illegal Miners

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mining operators have shunned license revalidation exercises embarked upon by the Kwara State government.

The government had created the window for miners in the state to renew and revalidate their licenses in order to rid the state of illegal miners.

But none of the 230 mining operators in the state turned up.

To arrest the situation, the state government has enlisted the intervention of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, to go after miners in order to fish out illegal operators.

The Permanent Secretary, Solid Minerals in the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development in the state, Okanlawon Musa Olarewaju, who revealed this, said no fewer than 230 mining operators were granted licenses to operate in the state.

Olanrewaju revealed the strategy the state government is adopting when he led the management staff of the ministry on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe.

Okanlawon said that the state government was behind EFCC in its efforts to rid the state of illegal miners who are operating at different locations across the 16 Local Government Areas of the State.

“We are following your activities closely, especially the latest arrest of some Chinese Nationals over alleged illegal mining in the state. The Chinese have a company in Olayinka, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“When I visited the place, I almost shed tears. The place is not developed, the roads there are not motorable and the company is not paying royalty to the Government,” she lamented.

According to him, no fewer than 230 mining operators were in Kwara State and none of them had come forward to revalidate their license.

“We have called them now to come to the ministry to bring their documents for regularization and revalidation.”

He therefore noted that the decision of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC to fight illegal mining activities in the state deserves the support and commendation of all citizens.

The government therefore, urged EFCC not to be deterred by “the antics of some corrupt individuals who are benefiting from the illegal operation, as corruption would always fight back.