JUST IN: Nigerian Singer Mohbad Dies At 27

Nigerian Singer Mohbad Dies At 27

Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has reportedly died.

The singer was said to have died on Tuesday after visiting the hospital to treat an undisclosed illness.

Mohbad reportedly passed out shortly after an injection was administered on him and unfortunately did not wake up.

Last month, Mohbad’s friend, Bella Shmurda narrated how he (Mohbad) almost committed suicide sometime last year.

He said the fall out between Mohbad and his ex-record label boss, Naira Marley of Marlian Music, led to the suicidal attempt.

The singer had earlier called out Naira Marley on social media accusing the ex record label boss of instructing boys to beat him up.

Shortly after the incident, he exited the record label.

Reacting to reports of his death, singer and YBNL label boss, Olamide, tweeted “Damn ! Mohbad”

Damn ! Mohbad 💔 — Olamidé (@Olamide) September 12, 2023