Nigeria, Ireland Strategize To Boost Milk, Wheat, Beef Production

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (FMAFS), Dr. Ernest Umakhihe has called for the strengthening of bilateral relations with the Ireland Government in the area of agriculture to boost food and nutrition security in the country.

He made the call, when he received the delegation from Ireland, Ministry for Agriculture, Food and Marine led by the Secretary-General, Mr. Brendan Gleeson in Abuja.

Umakhihe said there’s a need to harness areas of good working relationship to boost trade and investment between Nigeria and Ireland in the agricultural sector.

In a statement signed by Eremah Anthonia Chief Information Officer FMAFS on Tuesday, he also acknowledged the huge successes of the Irish government in the production of Milk, Wheat, Beef, Potatoes, and Poultry amongst others.

He said, “Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa blessed with arable land suitable for the development of any agricultural value chain with a history of successes in the production of grains, horticultural products, and livestock, amongst others.

“And with the huge successes of Ireland government in the production of Milk, Wheat, Beef, Potatoes, Poultry amongst others, the Ministry is willing to key in for the achievement of food and nutrition security and sustainability in Nigeria.”

Umakhihe also called for the setting up of a Technical Committee with membership from both countries to fine-tune the issues raised.

Confirming Ireland’s partnership, the Secretary-General, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Marine, Ireland, Mr. Brendan Gleeson said that both countries had a common interest in food security that would bring about mutual benefits.

“We are here to build a strong relationship that would make a strong impact to both countries” Gleeson assured Nigeria.