JUST IN: Days After Return From Medical Vacation, Gov Akeredolu Sacks 3 Media Aides

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked three media aides barely few days after he returned from a medical vacation abroad.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olabode Olatunde, did not state the reason for sacking the appointees but asked them to tender all government properties in their care.

According to the statement, the affected aides are; Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola, Special Assistant to Governor (New Media), Oladipupo Okunniga and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.

“The aides should submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

“Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded. Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

“Equally, the ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.”