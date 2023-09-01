JUST IN: NLC Begins Two-Day Warning Strike September 5

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a two-day warning strike over Nigerians’ current plight following the fuel subsidy removal.

The fuel subsidy was removed on May 29 during the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Congress had on August 2 staged a nationwide protest over the subsidy removal.

The Union had also warned that it would embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government does not revert to the old fuel price.

But, during a press briefing on Friday, the union revealed that it has fixed Tuesday, September 5 to commence the strike action.

This will be the first strike to be embarked upon by the union three months after fuel subsidy was removed.